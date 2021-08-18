Tulsa Zoo announces Malayan Tiger cub name

TULSA, Okla. — She has a name! The Tulsa Zoo announces Dara is the name of the newly born female Malayan tiger cub.

Dara was born in July to her mother Ava and her father Tahan through Tulsa Zoo’s ongoing participation in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. This program works to ensure a sustainable population of animals lives in the zoo's care.

READ MORE: Tulsa Zoo announces tiger cub birth on International Tiger Day

Malayan Tigers are native to the Malay Peninsula and are the national animal of Malaysia, but there are fewer than 250 in the wild due to threats such as habitat loss and poaching.

“When we built the Lost Kingdom exhibits at Tulsa Zoo, we made sure they were set up for housing multi-generational families,” said Zoological Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. “We’re thrilled the facility is functioning as designed and allowing Dara to grow and thrive.”

Dara is now visible to guests through a live feed on a TV in the Lost Kingdom building, near the Suzanne and Jim Kneale Family Foundation Tiger Dayroom and Demonstration Area. She will be given access to the exhibit when she becomes more mobile.

Dara is the sixth Malayan tiger cub to be born at the Tulsa Zoo.

For more information about the Lost Kingdom exhibit and Dara, visit the Tulsa Zoo's website.

