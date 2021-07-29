Watch
Tulsa Zoo announces tiger cub birth on International Tiger Day

Tulsa Zoo
Malayan tiger cub born at Tulsa Zoo
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo celebrated International Tiger Day on Thursday with the announcement of a new face at their facility.

The zoo shared the first look at a Malayan tiger cub born on July 11 to mother Ava and father Tahan.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ava’s cub as the newest member of the Tulsa Zoo,” said Zoological Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha.

“Our keepers and veterinary staff are monitoring both Ava and her cub around the clock. We’re happy to report both animals are doing well.”

The female cub is the sixth Malayan tiger cub to be born at the Tulsa Zoo.

Her birth comes through the zoo’s participation in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. The program works to ensure a sustainable population of these animals as fewer than 250 Malayan tigers remain in the wild.

The zoo says Ava and her newborn will stay in an off-exhibit area until the staff is confident the cub can navigate the exhibits safely.

