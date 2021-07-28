What do you do if you lose, damage your COVID-19 vaccine card?

TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 vaccine requirements are becoming more frequent for workplaces or events, making everyone's vaccine cards that much more valuable.

It’s a small, white piece of cardstock with important information on it for anyone needing to prove they've gotten their shot.

“I wasn’t expecting a card," Robbie Harrington says.

"I just thought it would go into a database like the rest of your HIPA information. I didn’t expect a paper card,” Harrington says.

But what happens if someone accidentally throws it away, loses it or it gets damaged?

“Oklahoma has the OSIIS, which is the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System," says Ellen Niemitalo, manager of Clinic Services for the Tulsa Health Department.

"Vaccines that have been administered in most Oklahoma locations are entered into that OSIIS system including the COVID vaccine," Niemitalo says.

The Tulsa Health Department says lost or damaged cards are already becoming a problem.

However, anyone who needs a replacement can get one for free.

They can come into any THD location and sign a record request. Once they get their information verified in the system, a new card can be issued.

“We have provided quite a few replacement cards and we continue to do that every day,” says Niemitalo.

In addition to your COVID-19 vaccine card, people can also request a printed copy of their official vaccination records.

With more and more companies and organizations starting to require the vaccine, Harrington says he got his shot just to be safe.

“The biggest thing is if we travel out of town and go somewhere on vacation and didn’t know if they were going to lock the airports down and require a vaccination card to leave the country, so I just went ahead and got vaccinated,” Harrington says.

"Mine is already starting to fade. It got wet so I do, I worry what’s going to happen if I have to carry it in the near future."

Tribal nations use a different database for dose records, and people could have to take a different route to get their information.

“If someone knows that they have gotten the vaccine from one of those facilities and it’s not showing in OSIIS, they may have to go directly to that facility where they received the vaccine,” Niemitalo says.

