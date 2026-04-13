Tulsa trade school program offers jobs instead of jail time

TULSA, Okla. — A former inmate in Tulsa is helping launch a trade school program that offers jobs instead of jail time for first-time drug offenders.

The program provides an alternative to incarceration. Instead of serving time behind bars, first-time drug offenders and some current inmates could learn valuable trade skills while providing for their families.

Christopher Gouyd, owner of Goodworks Construction, has secured partnerships with local contractors who have committed to hiring and training participants. Gouyd knows the power of this opportunity firsthand, as a similar program changed his life when he was incarcerated.

"I feel like it's something that we need to do. These guys need to have a chance when they come out. We talk about repeat offenders all the time, but if we can give them an opportunity to succeed in life and make good money... a man needs that. A man needs to feel like 'hey, I'm doing something here.' That purpose," Gouyd said.

Gouyd said when the opportunity was extended to him in prison, he went straight to work upon his release. He believes the program benefits not just the participants, but their entire families.

Gouyd told me this program removes one of the biggest barriers former offenders face: finding employment with a criminal record. He said giving participants both skills and a job provides something invaluable: purpose and hope.

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