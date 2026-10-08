Tulsa Tech Broken Arrow trains the next wave of skilled CNC machinists

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — At Tulsa Tech's Broken Arrow campus, students learn to program, set up and safely operate computer-controlled machines—skills employers say are in demand across aerospace, energy and other industries.

With one week left in his nine-month CNC machining program, Steven Vue already has his next step lined up: a job running a machine for a local employer.

For Vue, the training is both a path into a new career and a way to build something of his own. A married father of three who also works part time as a mechanic, he said he wanted the ability to make parts himself when available replacements did not meet his standards.

“I did the nine months (course),” Vue said. “Hands-on with teachers, giving you an experience, run the machines.” He said instructors let students learn independently while remaining ready to help. “If you need a hand, they’ll give you a hand.”

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Beyond “button pushing”

Computer numerical control, or CNC, machines cut steel, aluminum, plastic and other materials into precise components.

The equipment follows a computer program, but the work still depends on people who can read plans, program the machine, choose and set tools, measure finished parts, troubleshoot problems and operate safely.

That distinction matters as manufacturers automate simpler tasks. Tulsa Tech instructor Tyler Reibert said local employers are not merely looking for someone to load a machine. They want workers with technical preparation, consistency and dependable work habits.

“They’re looking for students who have some training on the machines, who are reliable,” Reibert said. “They know how to operate these machines safely and consistently—and have a good work ethic.”

Reibert said nearly every company Tulsa Tech works with in the Tulsa area is looking for people. The need spans aerospace, oil-field equipment and other sectors that rely on precision parts.

Tulsa Tech stays in contact with employers about openings, he said, helping connect trained students with jobs.

Training from the basics to precision work

Students do not need machining experience before entering the program, Reibert said.

Instruction begins with familiar hand tools and builds toward precision measurement, programming, machine setup and the production of usable parts.

The CNC Machinist program at Tulsa Tech is based at the Broken Arrow campus and serves adult and high school students.

The school describes training on manual and computerized equipment used to plan, design and cut high-precision components. The campus’s manufacturing programs are aligned with the National Institute for Metalworking Skills.

Reibert said classes usually include about 20 students. The largest intake is in August, with an adult day class beginning in January and night classes offering rolling start dates. Options can vary, so prospective students should confirm the current schedule with Tulsa Tech.

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A career path with room to grow

Reibert said many Tulsa Tech students begin at about $18 to $22 an hour, with some starting higher. Employers often consider raises after the first 90 days to a year, he said.

Actual pay depends on the employer, shift, experience and the level of programming, setup and troubleshooting a worker can perform.

Recent online wage estimates vary, underscoring the difference between entry-level operators and more experienced machinists.

Indeed reported an average of about $24.50 an hour for CNC machinists in Tulsa in August 2026, while job-posting estimates and individual openings showed a broad range. Those figures are snapshots rather than guarantees, but they point to higher earning potential as workers add advanced skills.

Vue’s experience shows how quickly training can turn into employment. By the final week of the semester, he said, he had been accepted for a job that would put him at the controls of a machine.

His advice to people considering the field is to try it, even if the equipment and terminology seem difficult at first.

“You’re not gonna understand a thing,” Vue said. “But, you know, take your time. That’s all that counts.”

How to apply

Tulsa Tech accepts applications throughout the year. Full-time applicants complete an online application, a program visit and required academic-preparedness documentation. Program details, current schedules, costs and admissions information are available on the CNC Machinist program page. Prospective students can begin the application process online or contact Tulsa Tech at 918-828-5000.

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