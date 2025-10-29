Tulsa tax firm helping college athletes with taxes on NIL

TULSA, Okla. — The topic of name, image and likeness is controversial for some, and avoided by others.

"I'm almost considering the NIL and the portal like religion and politics, where it's not even worth discussing because we don't really have a rhyme or reasoning for what's happening."

That was former Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy two years ago on NIL, and the ability for athletes to make significant money on brand deals and sponsorships. With that comes real world responsibilities.

That's where Cindy McGhee steps in. She's opened an athlete division at NextGen Tax here in Tulsa, aimed at helping college athletes navigate taxes and savings.

"Most of these young athletes have been claimed by their parents as dependents," McGhee said. "They've never actually filed a tax return, and they have no idea that this contract value that they see is going to be reduced dramatically to what they take home after taxes are paid."

They work with 24 athletes, most with ties here to Green Country. Like Marquel Sutton, who played basketball at Rogers, then Omaha, and now plays at LSU. The money range among their 24 athletes is impressive.

"You have players making on the low end like $150,000, and on the high end making seven figures," McGhee said.

In September, the College Sports Commission cleared over 8,300 NIL deals, totaling nearly $80 million, meaning there's still plenty of players that need help with the adult side of things.

"These athletes need the support just like pro athletes do," McGhee said. "So, we're excited to offer this service to the athletes, and just make sure they know they have opportunities to get strategies that pro players have gotten for decades."

McGhee says they go to schools and offer free presentations for entire athletic programs to both look for new business, and to inform as many athletes as they can.

