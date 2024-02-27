Tulsa Public Schools leaders respond to Nex Benedict's death

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools leaders are making their voices heard on Nex Benedict's death.

Authorities have yet to release what caused Benedict’s tragic death, but the family has told us via their law firm, they are focused on activism around bullying. They hope no child has to endure bullying at school and some people at Monday's board meeting echoed that sentiment.

Curtis West spent twenty seven years inside Tulsa Public Schools’ classrooms and athletic venues.

“Coach West” as the kids called him, is now on the outside looking in, but spoke at the meeting to offer his advice.

"You have to build a relationship. That’s how you do it. My class, each semester, was this long. 'Cause the kids felt safe," West said.

Board member John Croisant was the first to broach the subject. He attended a Tulsa vigil honoring Benedict

"I just want to say ‘thank you’ to so many Tulsans who came out and showed that love is a lot more important than hate," Croisant said.

According to a survey from the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 30% of kids ages 12 to 18 say they have been teased, insulted, threatened or been the subject of rumors.

School board president Stacey Wooley hopes inside TPS' walls, kids feel safe.

"Every student in Tulsa will feel welcomed if I have anything to do with that, and if they don’t, I would like to hear from them," Wooley said.

Board member E'lena Ashley agrees.

"They are children of God. So those children, we should love and value them, and protect them with everything that we have," Ashley said.

Now retired from the district, West is still feeling the ramifications.

"Get out this box that we in. Our babies are crying for it. We got to help. Parents, you got to help so when they get to [teachers] we can make it even better," West said.

There is a laundry list of resources for kids facing bullying or harassment at school up on stopbullying.gov.

