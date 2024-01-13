Tulsa Public Schools announces district wide closure Jan. 16

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa public Schools announced all schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 16 due to expected weather conditions.

In a statement to parents and families, Dr. Ebony Johnson said they are monitoring the forecasts and conditions ahead of possible severe winter weather.

Johnson said decisions about Wednesday Jan. 17 will be sent out no later than 5 p.m. on Jan.16.

Read the letter sent to parents and families here:

Dear parents and families,



We have been carefully monitoring the forecast. Due to expected severe conditions, Tulsa Public Schools will be CLOSED, Tuesday, Jan. 16. This closure includes all schools and all district office sites.



We are actively monitoring conditions for the remainder of the week and will update you about plans for Wednesday, Jan. 17 no later than 5pm on Jan. 16. Please know that we work urgently to make weather decisions as early as possible based on the most current and stable weather models available. We understand that our team and families need time to plan, and we will get information to you as soon as we can.



Best,

Dr. Ebony Johnson

Superintendent

Click here to see school closures and winter weather updates.

2 News will continue to track winter weather.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

