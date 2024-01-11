LIVE BLOG: Green Country prepares for snow, bitter cold

TULSA, Okla. — Below-freezing temperatures move into Green Country on Thursday evening and will last for several days.

The 2 News Severe Weather team is tracking conditions and updating the forecast as needed—> track the latest winter weather forecasts here.

Jan. 11 11:30 a.m.

Watch: Latest forecast from 2 News meteorologists

One more mild day before cold and snow arrive

Track any school closures here

Freezing weather brings road hazards, burst water lines, power outages, and more sometimes life-threatening concerns. 2 News is working to update everything Green Country needs to know to prepare and deal with the expected weather.

Thursday is the last day of above-freezing for a while. Temperatures will begin to drop in the evening. Oklahomans are out and about preparing for the winter weather.

Tulsans Take Advantage of Fair Weather before temps fall

Stay up to date with 2 News during winter weather:

