How to help fellow Tulsans in Winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — With the upcoming Winter weather, some Tulsans and their furry friends are without a warm blanket, a jacket, or any way to stay warm, here's how you can help.

Tulsa Day Center

Needs



Cold-rated sleeping backs

Dark-colored tarps.

Towels

Hot Hands

Men's and women's underwear

Men's coats, gloves, shoes and socks

You can donate any day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 415 W. Archer St. in Downtown Tulsa at the back of the building.

For more information on how you can donate click here, or call 918-322-9922.

John 3:16

Needs



Throw blankets

Hand warmers

Emergency blankets

Bottled water

Gloves

Scrubs large and extra large

Towels

If you can't bring items, you can text COLD24 to 50155 to make a secure online gift or click here to donate to John 3:16 Mission.

The Merchant Tulsa

Needs



Volunteers

The Merchant Tulsa is providing shelter for those in need, but needs volunteers to help cover the shifts.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.

Tulsa Animal Welfare

Tulsa Animal Welfare is at capacity and needs adoptions or fosters ahead of Sunday's freezing temperatures.

Since Jan. 8, Tulsa Animal Welfare has taken in 85 animals and is waiving all fees to alleviate pressure on the shelter's resources.

If you would like to adopt or foster a dog or cat, go to the Tulsa Animal Welfare website here.

OG&E Heating Stations

