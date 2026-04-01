Tulsa police say north Tulsa shooting killed a pregnant woman

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said Marsean Jacue Taylor is dead after an officer-involved shooting in North Tulsa.

Police said they shot Taylor after trying to use non-lethal methods to subdue him.

Investigators believe Taylor shot and killed Moesly Livingston, 75, and Carlissa Harris, 29, earlier in that night. Harris was 10-15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. Police said that makes a third homicide in this incident.

WATCH: Tulsa police identify man officers killed in North Tulsa

Tulsa police identify man officers killed in North Tulsa

The confrontation ended when an officer shot a man after TPD tried to use less-lethal methods. Emergency crews took the man to a hospital, where he later died.

This shooting followed a night of crimes that police are still trying to determine if they are connected.

11:15 p.m. - A 911 call reported two bodies in a car in the 3600 block of Young. Police said someone shot and killed a Moesly Livingston , a 75-year-old rideshare driver, and his passenger, Carlissa Harris, 29. Taylor and Harris did have history of a romantic relationship according to police.

While on that scene, someone else called the police to report three different burglaries on the other side of the complex. Police found doors kicked open and another man, 30, stabbed multiple times. The stabbing victim told police the person who stabbed him ran into nearby woods.

Just before 2 a.m., police got a call to a nearby convenience store and found Taylor armed with 2 knives. They said he'd stolen beer and pulled a knife on security.

Police said Taylor did not follow commands, did not drop his weapons, and kept getting closer to traffic and people in the area. Officers used pepper balls, a bean bag launcher, pepper spray, and a Taser before firing their weapons. They also said Taylor threw one of the knives at an officer.

They said that because officers thought he posed an imminent threat, they had to take action.

As of Wednesday morning, police think all the incidents are related, but the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information call Crime Stoppers 918-596-COPS.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

