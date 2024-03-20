Tulsa police investigate overnight shooting near Admiral and Yale

TULSA, Okla. — One person is hospitalized after a shooting at a north Tulsa bar on March 19.

It happened just down the road from the White Crow Tavern on E. Admiral, near N. Darlington.

Tulsa police said they were called there around 10:30 pm and found a man shot in the chest.

They said upon arrival, the man did not want to cooperate with the investigation and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

While 2 News was on the scene last night, we were able to view the Tavern's security video. However, they were not able to share it with us.

One bystander said he and his friends were at the bar when this all happened.

"A few of my friends were out here on the patio," Kurtis Tucker said. "I didn't hear it, but I guess they heard a pop, and next thing we know, we see someone walking up here on the street that's asking for help and holding their side. We called an ambulance and police."

A short time later, officers got another 911 call — this time, from the person who pulled the trigger. Officers said the alleged shooter is being cooperative and gave up his gun as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story.

