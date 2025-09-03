Tulsa police investigate 26-year-old injured in overnight shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting on September 3 that sent a 26-year-old to the hospital.

The shooting happened near 52nd and Riverside early Wednesday morning.

Police said a woman heard her neighbors' dogs barking. When she went outside to see what they were barking at, she saw a masked man running away.

She told police she heard two gunshots and saw the 26-year-old man fall.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his neck and back.

Police said he is expected to survive.

Crime scene detectives were on scene, gathering evidence.

Police said they do not have any information on who the shooter is, but say they are working to learn more about what led to the incident.

2 News is working to learn what led up to the shooting and if there is a threat to the public.

