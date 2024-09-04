Tulsa Police Department receives ballistic shield donation

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department received a crucial piece of equipment that can mean the difference between life and death.

The Tulsa Police Foundation donated 10 ballistic shields to Tulsa's officers on Sept. 4.

Each one of the shields weighs over 31 pounds and costs roughly $8,000 each.

The Tulsa Police Department said the rifle-rated shields give the officers the ability to carry out the mission of stopping an active shooter.

"One thing we’ve noticed is that the suspects we’re facing and the shootings that occur are using bigger, larger caliber weapons than we’ve ever seen before, and these are the types of shields and tools that we give to our officers that protect them," said Chief Dennis Larsen.

He said having the new shields is especially important following the tragic death of four people on June 1, 2022, at the Saint Francis Natalie building.

One of those people was Dr. Stephanie Husen, who was honored by her father, Greg, during Wednesday's donation.

"Stephanie began caring for people at a young age as a lifeguard in the city, and that desire grew as she became a doctor. She would be very pleased that these shields may save your life as you work to save other people’s lives," said Husen.

The Tulsa Police Foundation said it decided to invest in the shields after careful consultation with local law enforcement, and the Husen family played a big part.

“I’m so grateful to Greg and Joyce Husen who came to honor their daughter who lost her life that day, Dr. Stephanie Husen, and I think it was incredibly brave of them to come today and to do this," said Sarah Jane Gillett, Executive Director of the Tulsa Police Foundation.

Thanks to a generous anonymous donor, all donations to the Tulsa Police Foundation through the end of 2024 will be matched up to $250,000.

For more information and ways to support the Tulsa Police Foundation, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

