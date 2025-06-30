'Really exciting': Vinita cheer team members qualify for the Special Olympics

VINITA, Okla. — Eight members of the Honey Badgers, a disabled cheer team, qualified for the Special Olympics in 2026. The Vinita community completely funds the team, helping them reach their goal of qualifying.

Chelsea Bell is one of the eight athletes who qualified after they won the state championship in May. Bell told 2 News she enjoyed competing and qualifying for the Special Olympics.

"It was so much fun we all head a good time we all had a good time," said Bell.

KJRH

2 News visited their practice in February 2025 and spoke with team members about how much it means to them that the community supports them.

Thanks to the community support, the team is going to Minnesota for the USA games. Bell said he couldn't be prouder of her squad for all their work.

"I'm very happy for them and very excited for them cause they're my friends, we're the honey badgers," said Bell.

Head coach Kasi Kennedy said they still need $20,000 for travel expenses, as well as additional mats for practice.

"It will mean the opportunity of a lifetime for 10 people that would never have this opportunity otherwise," said Kennedy.

Bell said she can't wait for the opportunity to compete.

"I'm happy with all my teammates, and I'm happy, it's just really exciting," said Bell.

If you would like to donate to the Honey Badgers cheer team, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

