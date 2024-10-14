Tulsa police arrest 14-year-old armed with modified Glock handgun

TULSA, Okla. — Five underage boys pulled over on East Latimer Street resulted in a stolen modified Glock handgun confiscated from a 14-year-old and his arrest on Oct. 10.

The handgun had a suppressor added to it. It’s legal to own in Oklahoma, Tulsa Police Department told 2 News, but not for minors.



TPD posted more details Monday morning after collecting more evidence. According to the report, the gun was traced to a car burglary 12 days earlier.

"It’s everyday practice. There’s nothing that should be different. You shouldn’t store (your gun) differently whether you’re in this parking lot or that parking lot," TPD spokesperson Ofc. Danny Bean said Monday. "It should be very secured.

Ofc. Bean said gun owners need to know where their weapons are securely stored at all times, especially given that gun thefts are very prevalent in Tulsa.



Law enforcement reminds gun owners to always keep track of a weapon's serial number. Without that, a gun cannot be recovered if stolen.

“So any weapons you buy, or TVs, or anything that you buy, you might want to keep a catalogue or log down the serial numbers of the items that you own,” Bean said.

TPD stated the boy will be prosecuted in the Juvenile Division of Tulsa County and was taken to the Community Intervention Center (CIC).

