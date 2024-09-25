Tulsa police arrest 2 teens for illegal gun possession

TULSA, Okla. — A routine traffic stop led to the discovery of a car full of guns and two teens with ski masks.

2 News talked to arresting officer Zach Moring, who said he was patrolling when he happened to look over and see two teens wearing ski masks while driving.

“I went and made a traffic stop on them just for a red light violation and stopped the vehicle, and when we walked up and talked to them, they had extremely nervous behavior, and they had hidden their ski masks from us,” said Moring.

Police said the two had loaded guns at their feet and an AR pistol in the back seat.

TPD arrested 18-year-olds Isaac Killough and Fernando Flores.

Officers did a record check to see if the guns the teens had were stolen.

“They did not come back stolen when we ran them through our records check, but according to them, they had purchased them through illegal means,” said Moring.

He said the teens told him they were using the guns for self-defense, but they would not explain why they were wearing ski masks or where they were going.



The two were arrested for carrying a weapon.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

