Thousands of stolen guns spur TPD, ACTION to have Make Tulsa Safe event

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said nearly three thousand guns were stolen in the past four years of them, 70% were stolen from cars.

Because of this, safes and locks were given out for free at the Make Tulsa Safer event, which aims to save someone’s life and prevent firearms from ending up at crime scenes.

Gun theft on the rise in Tulsa

Kelli Driscoll Crews is with ACTION, the group that organized this information session.

“We want to help get the word out that there are options like gun safes that can secure to the vehicle itself,” said Driscoll Crews.

Along with those free options, the event allowed the crowd to separate into breakout sessions for people to share their experiences with firearms. Driscoll Crews wanted any politics to stay away from the discussion.

“We’re not here to argue about what laws are or should be; we can choose to have conversations about safety,” said Driscoll Crews.

Those conversations can continue at later dates at town halls all over Tulsa. Karen Gilbert with Tulsa Crime Stoppers just wants people to stay safe.

“We Just want to make sure that everyone here today knows about the prevention of having those firearms stolen,” said Gilbert.

The Tulsa Police Department advised people to keep track of serial numbers because once a gun is stolen, it cannot be recovered without it.

Driscoll Crews is happy to advocate for the change she wants to see.

“I get to create a town where we can have these kinds of conversations and that makes me feel powerful,” Driscoll Crews said.

ACTION is planning three more events, such as the Making Tulsa Safer information session. To donate, click here.

