Tulsa parish marks conclave by praying for a more inclusive Catholic Church

TULSA, Okla. — As Catholics around the globe eagerly await the white smoke to pour out of the Vatican chimney, those at one independent catholic parish in Tulsa marked the papal conclave’s first day by releasing rainbow smoke.

The Catholics gathered there for a conclave pride vigil on May 7 told us they’re praying for a more inclusive church and a new pope who will pick things up from where the late Francis, a reformer, left them.

The vigil served as a moment for mourning Francis and reflecting upon his legacy.



PAST COVERAGE >>> Tulsa faith communities react to death of Pope Francis

At 43 years old, Father Joshua Shawnee became a pastor at St. Jerome five years ago.

KJRH

When asked if he would have joined the priesthood if Francis weren’t pope, he replied, “I think Francis definitely inspired a lot of people, especially a lot of progressives.”

As an independent parish, St. Jerome has no formal affiliation with any diocese of the Catholic Church.

“But,” Shawnee told the congregation, “we still exist in fidelity and in love with our holy father, just as we remember him at every single mass.”

KJRH The congregation shoots rainbow smoke into the air.

Those we listened to at the vigil told us they think Pope Francis took the Church in the right direction.



PAST COVERAGE >>> Holy Family Cathedral hosts memorial mass for Pope Francis

When asked what needed to be done to keep the Church moving in Francis's direction, parish member Philip Hengen replied, “Just keep letting people be themselves … and the Church has to be welcoming.”

As for which ways the Church could be more welcoming, he told 2 News, “Offering the sacraments to all people. That means performing gay marriages.”

His wife Ruth Piatak chimed in, saying, “Just including everybody and being explicit that everybody's welcome and especially not for pastors not to allow slurs against marginalized people among their congregation, for them to call that out.”

WATCH: Tulsa parish marks conclave by praying for a more inclusive Catholic Church

Tulsa parish marks conclave by praying for a more inclusive Catholic Church

We asked Shawnee if he would say the Church is at a crossroads right now, to which he said, "I think it is.”

“I think Francis brought us a long way, and we offer prayers of Thanksgiving for that,” he added. “But the Catholic Church has a long way to go and becoming more inclusive and more egalitarian as well, and welcoming women into orders and to increase leadership positions in the church."

But now, it’s up to the cardinals gathered in the Vatican City to decide whether the road of Francis is one the Church should go down.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

