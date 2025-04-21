Tulsa faith communities react to death of Pope Francis

TULSA, Okla. — Faith communities throughout Tulsa and the nation are reacting to news of the passing of Pope Francis.

The Vatican announced Pope Francis' death on the morning of April 21. His passing came one month after illness led to an extended stay at a hospital. He was released from the hospital in late March.

Faith institutions in Tulsa have begun releasing statements and tributes to the late Pontiff.

Reverend David Konderla, Bishop of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma, released the following statement:

“The light of faith: this is how the Church’s tradition speaks of the great gift brought by Jesus. These are the first words of “Lumen Fidei,” the first Encyclical of Pope Francis at the beginning of his pontificate.



As a Jesuit priest, then Bishop, then Cardinal, and finally as our Holy Father these past 12 years, Pope Francis dedicated his life to inviting all to see and know Jesus Christ, the light of the world, the light of faith and the loving Savior.



His heroic service, well past the age most people retire and begin to rest, is a testament to his burning desire to make Jesus known, especially to those on the margins.



Now, as we commend him to God, let us take up and continue the ministry of the Church: Spreading the good news that Jesus is Lord and loves and saves all who put their faith in him.”

All Souls Unitarian Church posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

The ministers and congregation of All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa join with those around the world who are mourning the death and celebrating the life and ministry of Pope Francis.



As a congregation deeply committed to interfaith partnership, we have been encouraged by Pope Francis’s efforts to build bridges across religious divides and to open wider the doors of his church—especially to LGBTQ+ individuals. His compassion for immigrants and refugees, and his consistent call to center the poor and marginalized in faith and action, have been a source of hope and inspiration.



We hold our Catholic siblings in our hearts during this time of grief and transition, and we honor the legacy of a leader who sought to bring more love, humility, and justice into the world.

Pope Francis assumed the papacy in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. He was 88 years old.

