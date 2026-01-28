Tulsa organization launches film incentive program

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture is preparing to offer an incentive to bring more media productions to Green Country.

The Tulsa Film Incentive Program will offer financial assistance to any crew filming in the Tulsa area. Companies will begin with a 5% rebate on productions priced between $100,000 and $5,000,000 for local spending. Rebates will be capped at $50,000.

Production must be within the Tulsa Production Zone, a 30-mile radius of Tulsa City Hall.

There are several qualifiers for the rebate: use local music, hire local crew members, use local vendors, and use production office space within the production zone.

The incentives can be combined with state rebates.

“The addition of this incentive to the existing Oklahoma state rebate elevates Tulsa to an even higher competitive standing as a film and television destination,” said Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture Executive Director Meg Gould. “This will help create more industry jobs in the region, growing the overall local economy and increasing Tulsa’s visibility on a global scale.”

Tulsa has become a hot spot for production crews. Recent projects include The Lowdown and Reservation Dogs.

Tulsa FMAC will begin accepting applications on February 1. You can learn more online.

