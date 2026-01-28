Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TULSA POLICE: 2 dead after shooting in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting call around 5 pm Jan. 27.

The shooting happened near W 7th St and S 56th West Ave.

Tulsa police said when they arrived, they found a man and a woman had been shot.

Police said they were taken to the hospital but later died.

TPD said it appears they were in a relationship and lived together in the home.

Police said there is no danger to the community.

