TULSA POLICE: 2 dead after shooting in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting call around 5 pm Jan. 27.
The shooting happened near W 7th St and S 56th West Ave.
Tulsa police said when they arrived, they found a man and a woman had been shot.
Police said they were taken to the hospital but later died.
TPD said it appears they were in a relationship and lived together in the home.
Police said there is no danger to the community.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube