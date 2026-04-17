Tulsa on Tour grant program helps local musicians cover travel expenses

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Film, Music, and Culture Office is investing in homegrown talent through a grant program that helps local musicians cover the costs of touring globally.

Started two years ago, the Tulsa on Tour program assists artists with hotel bills and travel costs, helping them build fan bases across the country and around the world. The program provides musicians with a check for expenses before they leave for a tour.

Paul Benjaman, songwriter for the Paul Benjaman Band, uses the program to fund his international travels.

"It has become indispensable in the way Tulsa artists complete tours. It helps out with travel costs it helps out with hotel bills. It is a grant that just kind of helps put all the pieces together. I’ve toured France, I’ve toured the Spain, I’ve toured the UK, and the Netherlands. And they’ve stepped up and helped out with travel in cost in all of those fabulous tours," Benjaman said.

In return for the financial support, musicians act as ambassadors, spreading Tulsa's music culture to places like the Netherlands. Benjaman credits the city, the fans who attend road shows, and the Tulsa Film, Music, and Culture Office for supporting local artists.

Natalie Bowling with Tulsa on Tour noted the program offers additional perks for musicians while highlighting the city of Tulsa to a worldwide audience.

If you would like to apply to be apart of this ambassador program click here.

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