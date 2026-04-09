Tulsa officer cleared in fatal shooting, family fights for answers

TULSA, Okla. — The officer involved in February's deadly shooting has been cleared, according to Tulsa Police Department Captain Richard Meulenberg.

The officer, who has not been named, was part of a group that responded to a call of a mental health crisis near 51st and Sheridan on February 8.

During that encounter, Michael Glunt was shot and killed. Officers say that Glunt pointed a revolver at officers moments before he was shot.

Glunt's mother, Debbie Tyler, spoke with 2 News Oklahoma last month. She criticized TPD's response and claimed there was no body-camera footage of the encounter.

Tulsa police confirmed that there was no footage of the shooting. This is because body cameras are triggered with officers draw their pistols. In this case, officers used a rifle.

TPD’s policy outlines situations in which starting a recording is not possible for officer safety reasons. It says officers must document the reason they did not start their body cams.

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