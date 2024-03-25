Tulsa mayoral candidates to meet at town hall

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's three mayoral candidates are meeting up for the first time together to answer questions from the public about policies and plans for the city.

The three candidates include City Councilor Jayme Fowler, County Commissioner Karen Keith and State Rep. Monroe Nichols.

The Tulsa Riverview Neighborhood Association, with Maple Ridge, Neighbors, the SOBO Business District, and Mvskoke Media, are hosting the event on March 25 at 6 p.m.

The town hall is taking place at the Venue Shrine and is restricted to those aged 21 and up. It is open to the public, but those in attendance must be registered.

Meet the candidates:

Jayme Fowler:

Fowler worked in the private sector for 35 years and has served with the city council for District 9 since 2020.

He is interested in continuing Mayor Bynum's 3H Task Force initiatives, which address homelessness, affordable housing and mental health.

Karen Keith:

Keith spent over two decades working in broadcast journalism. Starting in 2008, she worked as the Tulsa County Commissioner.

She outlined improving the school systems, well-maintained streets and the issue of homelessness in the city.

Monroe Nichols:

Nichols attended the University of Tulsa and held a variety of different local political roles since then.

He highlighted homelessness, education and public safety as his areas of focus.

Stream the town hall here.

