Tulsa marks 105 years since the Race Massacre that destroyed Black Wall Street

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is marking 105 years since one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history destroyed the Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street.

During the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, white mobs attacked Black residents, destroying their homes and businesses in Greenwood and North Tulsa. More than 300 people are believed to have lost their lives, and work continues through the city of Tulsa to identify and name every victim.

A candlelight vigil took place Sunday at Greenwood Rising, honoring the memory of those killed.

Dr. Raymond Doswell, Greenwood Rising executive director, said:

"It's been estimated that $1.5 million in real estate property damage uh occurred during that time and that's in $1921 so today that's well past $20 million in property damage. Um, many people were. It was about 12,000 folk who were living here in Greenwood."

Doswell said:

"They stayed because they came to Tulsa in the first place from where they were living before to build a better life for themselves."

This year's anniversary carries added significance as Greenwood Rising — the museum dedicated to preserving Black Wall Street's history — celebrates its own 5th anniversary. A Resilience Leadership Luncheon today will focus on the museum's ongoing educational mission and community programming.

Also taking place today is Race Massacre Observance Day, first declared last year by Mayor Monroe Nichols. Nichols will visit Oaklawn Cemetery to pay his respects.

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