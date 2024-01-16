Tulsa man taking chance to make more money after wintry weather

TULSA, Okla. — Road crews and neighbors alike in Tulsa are cleaning up the remnants of Sunday's snow, buying some time before temperatures get above freezing on Wednesday. Some of the neighbors brave enough to face the cold are taking the chance to make some extra money in the process.

Hunter Hume is turning the recent snowfall into a windfall.

"You know, I’m more of a hot weather person, but I’ll get out there and work on it for sure," Hume said, "Everybody’s been very grateful and excited about what I’ve been doing for them."

Hume put feelers out on Facebook, offering his services to neighbors across Green Country. Then, his phone started ringing. He started around 8 a.m. Monday morning, and by 3 p.m. he was only halfway through his workday.

"It’s fun. Also, there’s a lot of people that can’t get out and do this type of labor," Hume said, "So it feels good to get out and help people when they can’t do it themselves."

By day, Hume is a full time home inspector and contractor, operating Premier Property Solutions. He has a bright-orange Bad Boy tractor for dirt work on home construction projects, but it packs a punch on the snow as well. Hume is not the only one to cash in on snow storms. An app called "Shoveler," allows people to do house-call shoveling jobs, akin to DoorDash. Hume bypassed the middle man, building his own reputation.

Before Hume got in the business of home repair and maintenance he worked in the surgical field. He says me he has always had a knack for hands on work. Hume was a "surgical scrub," essentially the right hand man of surgeons.

"They put a lot of us on furlough [during the COVID-19 pandemic]. I never thought working in surgery, I wouldn’t have a job," Hume said

When he was out of a job, he hit the ground running in his new career. Whether he is installing new cabinets, building an entire home, or shoveling some snow from the driveway, he always takes the moment to enjoy it.

"I think that’s the best part about being hands on with your work. You can step back and see what you’ve accomplished in the end," Hume said.

All in a day’s work.

