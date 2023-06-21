Tulsa Library "Bookmobile" comes to Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Brookside library lost power on Saturday during the storms, so they can't serve Tulsans the traditional way.

Instead, they mobilized the Bookmobile. A bus full of books, DVD's and more. The Bookmobile is air-conditioned and has a power supply. Tulsans can visit the Brookside library and cool down in the Bookmobile. There's also a place to charge phones for people without power.



2 News Oklahoma paid a visit to the bookmobile and spoke with Major Metcalf, who works in outreach with the Tulsa Library.

"Seeing people smile when they realize, like, all the stuff we offer them, it’s very rewarding. It makes me very happy and kind of just gives me butterflies," Metcalf said.

For more info on library outreach, including the Bookmobile, click here.

