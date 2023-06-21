Mobile Mission Network giving free meals to those without power

TULSA, Okla. — For hundreds of Tulsans, this tough week got a little easier and their stomachs a little fuller with a free meal.

At the Mobile Mission Network on West 40th Street, you’ll find familiar stories.

“We’re, we’re waiting on our power to come back on,” Andrew Thompson said. “(It's) pretty trying. W'ere pretty concerned about everything we’ve got going bad in the freezer and everything, but we’re crossing our fingers.”

“We’ve had to throw out a significant amount of food. It’s unfortunate because we went shopping Saturday morning and just really had no warning,” Halee Swafford said.

Luckily for the Thompsons and the Swaffords, they found the mission’s partnership with local restaurant TamaleBoyz, who gave out free dinners with a side of greatly-missed air conditioning.

“It’s really hot. We’ve been trying to keep cool outside,” Swafford added.

Pastor Mike Lehew of Church Inside Out said the building never lost power in last weekend's storm, and knew they and TamaleBoyz needed to seize the opportunity to serve.

“They provided the food. We’re providing the space, and man, it’s been a great turnout,” Lehew told 2 News.

To go with the food, Mobile Missions Network is also letting those in need use their showers.

The showers and the meals will be available all this week, he said.

Adrian Cardona helped serve the evening crowd with his mission group from Calvary Baptist Church in Okmulgee.

“It helps a lot of people that we’re doing this for them. I like to help, and that’s just the kind of person I am,” he said.

The help makes a big difference for Swafford and her husband with their two young kids.

“I’m also having to take off work because of the power outage and daycare being closed. So it weighs heavy on your mind," she said. "It’s very stressful, so places like this and people like these are really important to have in the community.”

For those who came to the church cafeteria Tuesday night, they can only hope their other problems get fixed too.

