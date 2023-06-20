Oklahoma Aquarium provides a cool oasis

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Aquarium host “Chill N Charge” today, providing families without power a cool spot for recharging devices and entertainment.

Carousel rides and the outdoor play area are available to guests, free of charge.

Lollie Moore, the Marketing and Digital Strategist for the Oklahoma Aquarium, is enjoying meeting all the new faces coming in.

"Because of the weather, it feels like we've really gotten people from all over the area. There's just a destination to go do things and you know that you're gonna be in air conditioning so that's really great.”

The Coral Reef Cafe was filled this afternoon with patrons having lunch.

The animal exhibits reopened this morning. A generator kept all 10,000 animals safe during the power outage.

“Chill N Charge” admissions run until 8 p.m. today, and normal Aquarium hours will resume tomorrow.

