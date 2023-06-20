Power restoration numbers improve in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The newest numbers from PSO show 127,000 customers are still without power, which is expected to drop even more throughout Tuesday evening.

PSO staff told 2 News that Tuesday today would be a productive day of power restoration.

Crews from all over the country are still in Tulsa and are working to regain power for residents as quickly as possible. They urge people to continue having patience.

"We understand it's hot. It's dark. People want their power back. We're working night and day to do that as safely and as quickly as possible," said PSO Spokesperson Wayne Green.

PSO's call for help went into effect before the storm, and the need was clearly met. They meet from the Tulsa Fairgrounds and drive to thousands of neighborhoods and streets.

Robert Crow lives Near 12th and Yale. He still does not have power, and has a tree laying on top of his garage.

"We're kind of hopeful that in the next 24 to 48 hours, we all have power back," Crow said.

Green says he's confident most people in the Tulsa metropolitan area will have power Between now and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Most residents in Wagoner, Creek and portions of Rogers County are also expected to have power back then. Most people in Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Osage, and other portions of Rogers County should also have power between now and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crow's said he's thankful his neighbor has a generator.

"We're just relying on one another for information, power, and keeping the spirits up," Crow said.

PSO staff encourage those people without power to do what they can to keep cool. That means cracking a window and staying hydrated. If residents are in an emergency, call 9.1.1.

