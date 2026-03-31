Tulsa installs Oklahoma's first 'musical road,' features legendary Woody Guthrie song

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is now home to Oklahoma's first-ever "musical road."

A musical road plays a melody when a driver passes over the rumbling strips at a certain speed. The vibrations generate sound, which can be heard inside the car.

Now, when drivers pass over the Southwest Boulevard Bridge, they'll hear Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land." This song was carefully selected to celebrate the Route 66 Centennial.

"Route 66 is an iconic piece of Tulsa’s identity, and what sets our city apart is that we not only honor The Mother Road, but also continue to bring it to life," Mayor Nichols said. "As we approach the centennial, this new musical road reflects who we are as a city - a place where everyone belongs and where every voice helps shape our story. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this vision a reality and for bringing a new attraction home to the capital of Route 66.”

Guthrie, an Oklahoma native, wrote "This Land is Your Land" in 1940.

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