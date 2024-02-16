Tulsa Fire Department honors Kevin Matthews

TULSA, Okla. — Sen. Kevin Matthews, has reached his pinnacle of a career in public service. After 25 years with the department he retired in 2010; soon after finding himself serving in the Oklahoma senate. Even as he walks the halls of the capitol, he still considers himself a firefighter at heart.

"We’re able to do great things and make a difference in people’s lives," Matthews said, "When we show up, it’s often the worst day of someone’s life but but to help them and be of service is an honor."

2 News caught up with one of Matthews' friends.

"Senator Matthews, I’ve been knowing him since the kindergarten," Renaldo Works said.

Works deserves some of the credit for the senator’s story. It was Works who Matthews spoke with, about the prospects of a career in the fire department.

Thursday night, along with other friends and family, Works got to see his buddy shine.

"He is a real ambitious guy, but good character. He’s been a good role model for people," Works said.

Matthews took the lessons from Tulsa to the legislature.

Firefighters "organize chaos, so they teach leadership, they teach discipline," Matthews said.

Works served 34 years on TFD. He knows all about the challenges.

"I was a 23 year old kid [when I was hired] and I retired as a 53 year old man," Works said.

Look around now and no one would bat an eye seeing a Black man or woman fighting fires.

"That was not the case when I came on the fire department, you didn’t see that in numbers," Matthews said.

Nonetheless, he believes firefighting is "the best profession in the world."

TFD hosted Matthews at the Tulsa Fire Museum, which currently offers private tours. However, leaders are finalizing details to open it up to the public on a monthly basis.

