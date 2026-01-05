Tulsa couple briefly stranded due to Venezuela operation

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is on the way back home after a brief delay in Puerto Rico.

After a full week of unplugging and relaxing, Ana Berry and her partner, Michael Bremo, checked email to find out flights were canceled, due to “FAA regulations.”

“I have been off social media for a week,” explains Berry. “No news, no social media—so I’m going, ‘what does that mean?’”

Of course, it does not take long to realize the cancelations were due to the U.S. capture of Venezuela’s president. Berry and Bremo head to the airport to try and get more answers—and, hopefully, a new flight.

“Thousands of people are outside, mad,” Berry describes. “The airport is shut down—no flights out.”

Quickly, they book an Air BnB. The only one available is upwards of $500 per night. With the unexpected cost, the two are hoping this is not a lasting situation, so they check flights often.

Originally, the airlines tell Berry the closest flight they can find is going to be a week away.

“So many people on social media were saying, ‘enjoy where you are,’” she said. “I have a kid, two dogs and responsibilities. I’ve been enjoying the past week, now I have to get back to business.”

Thankfully, flights resumed Sunday. Berry says she was told more than a hundred new flights were created to accommodate the stranded tourists.e

Aside from the worry, additional cost and inconvenience, she says she is grateful she had a place to stay, as many were stuck at the airport with nowhere to go.

