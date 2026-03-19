Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announces charges in decades old homicide

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference to announce charges in a decades old homicide case.

No details about the victim or suspect in the case are being released at this time, but the family of the victim is going to be at the news conference with TCSO.

2 News Oklahoma is going to the conference and will update when information is released.

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