Tulsa County Jail detention officer charged with rape of 15-year-old

TULSA, Okla. — A detention officer at the Tulsa County Jail is charged with first-degree rape involving a 15-year-old girl.

A spokesperson for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Glenn Garbrah was hired as a detention officer on Sept. 3, 2024 and fired on Sept. 29, 2025 for violations of TCSO department policy rules and regulations.

Garbrah had also recently begun attending TCSO's training academy to become a sheriff's deputy. He was arrested on Oct. 2.

According to court documents, Garbrah began communicating with the teenager on Snapchat.

On July 31, Garbrah allegedly picked up the victim to take her to get food. He then stopped the car and forced the girl to have sex with him.

The affidavit also accuses Garbrah of paying for nude images from the teenager.

Detectives confirmed three other underage victims on his Snapchat account, with more being investigated.

