Tulsa councilors postpone vote to standardize human rights protections

TULSA, Okla. — City councilors Laura Bellis and Lori Decter Wright postponed a vote to strengthen human rights protections across Tulsa, making them more consistent for veterans and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The changes they were looking to make would add 'sexual orientation' and 'gender identity' to the city's anti-discrimination ordinances.

Knowing they didn't have the votes to pass the amendments, the pair wrote a statement addressing their constituents and fellow council members, stating that this pause was a strategic measure.

"Support for this ordinance is broad and clear," said Bellis, who read the statement aloud at their Aug. 27 meeting. Despite widespread community support, it has become clear to us that individuals within the highest levels of the current federal administration are actively spreading misinformation about the ordinance, our city and our residents in an attempt to cause this effort to fail and spread about fear."

Neither named names, but both councilors alluded to a federal employee spreading misinformation to councilors and others in the community to tarnish their effort.

“Equal protection for every resident is not controversial," said Bellis. "People’s freedoms are not a bargaining chip and we will not rest until liberty and justice is secured for all Tulsans."

In previous meetings, councilors voiced concerns about potential political backlash if they adopted the change, like budget cuts.

Decter Wright attempted to redirect the conversation and illustrate the crucial importance of the amendments.

She brought research to the table, outlining 10 incidents of anti-LBGTQ+ violence, threats, or vandalism that happened in Tulsa dating back to 2010.

"When we ask ourselves 'why now? Is it needed? Is this even a problem in our community?' Yes. Absolutely, it is a problem in our community, it's a problem across this country and around the world, but we only have purview of what we get to do here."

Though, she said she knew these 10 didn't cover every attack on Tulsa's LGBTQ community.

Whitney Cipolla, the city's Human Rights Commission Chair, jumped into the conversation, echoing that notion. She said the vast majority of those incidents go underreported.

“If people don’t see that they have the protected enumerated right, why would they come forward?" said Cipolla. "Marginalized communities have a fear that if they do report something, nothing will be done, or even worse, it wouldn’t even be neutral. It would create more harm and ripple effects for themselves and their families."

Cipolla implored the council to give the ordinance changes serious thought. She explained the need for this change is urgent, as hateful threats across Tulsa are ongoing.

"I've been in this role as a commissioner for exactly one week, and already I have received threats to my safety and well-being that I have had to report to city security," she said. "What you all as a body choose to do creates ripple effects of what people think is acceptable within our community here."

While a new date for a vote hasn't been set, Bellis and Decter Wright promised to bring the discussion back to the table when the time is right.

