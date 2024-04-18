Tulsa clinic opposes bill criminalizing purposely spreading STIs

TULSA, Okla. — It could soon be a felony in Oklahoma to knowingly spread sexually transmitted infections, or STIs.

Getting tested is something not enough sexually active Oklahomans do, according to the CDC. That allows for spread of potentially dangerous infections.

In fact, Oklahoma consistently ranks among the country's worst states in STIs:



#11 in chlamydia,

#5 in gonorrhea,

#4 in syphilis, and

third-worst in HPV vaccines administered

Two southwest Oklahoma lawmakers say they want to curb that and malicious behavior with HB3098. It would add five STIs and smallpox to the list of diseases that would be a felony if found to be spread on purpose. Currently, only knowingly spreading HIV is a crime. If convicted, violators could face 2-5 years in prison.

Co-author Rep. Toni Hasenbeck's office sent 2 News the following statement:

"House Bill 3098 would add five STIs to the list of diseases that a person could be criminally charged for intentionally spreading. Unfortunately, there are people who intentionally infect others with these STIs purely out of malice. Intentionally spreading these diseases not only physically harms the victim but also blatantly betrays their trust and dignity. House Bill 3098 can be heard on the Senate floor, and I hope they act quickly to send it to the Governor." Office of Rep. Toni Hasenbeck

Jaumon Okyere is new to Oklahoma and said he doesn't mind the bill's intention.

"(Sex) is supposed to be a trustful thing," he said. "If I go into sex being able to trust you or feeling like I should, and I come out of it two weeks later, there's a problem."

But HOPE Testing Clinic in Tulsa, which works with young people and underinsured people to lower Oklahoma's STI rates, yet it's advocating against the bill.

"By criminalizing these things, while we are attempting to reduce the transmission and the spread of STIs, ultimately what this could lead to is quite the opposite," HOPE Vending Machine Coordinator Alexa Bottoms told 2 News.

Bottoms said HB3098 lacks clarity on what defines purposely and recklessly spreading an STI and could deter people from wanting to get tested in the first place.

"Everybody gets STIs," she said. "And so what this bill does is it turns all Oklahomans into potential felons." "Does that hurt stigmas?"

The bill, also authored by Sen. Jessica Garvin, easily passed the state house last month 72-14 and now awaits a vote in the senate.

Bottoms said more lawmakers should educate themselves on Oklahomans' sexual health and testing practices before deciding on bills like this one.

"The fear is that by putting these punitive measures in place that folks would be even more fearful to access the care they need," she said.

