Tulsa City Council delays budget vote

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council did NOT vote on the proposed city budget for next year.

The vote, originally scheduled for June 10th is now planned for June 17th.

In a social media post the Council said more time is needed for Councilors to review items discussed at today’s Public Works Committee meeting.

Mayor Monroe Nichols presented the budget plan to the council on April 22nd. 2 News Oklahoma took a closer look at what is included:

Local News TULSA'S TAX DOLLARS: Mayor Nichols proposes 2026-27 budget Brodie Myers

In a social media post after the delayed vote, Nichols expressed support for the council doing their due diligence ahead of the vote.

Tulsans can learn more about the budget proposal HERE.

Share feedback with your councilor before the vote on June 17 at 5 p.m. Or directly with their councilors through email or phone: https://www.tulsacouncil.org/copy-of-councilors

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