Tulsa City Council consider mayor, auditor, councilor salary increases

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans will soon be able to get the chance to voice their opinion on whether or not they think the mayor, city auditor, and city councilors' salaries should be increased. One city councilor is proposing salary bumps given the increasing costs of goods and services over time.

$24,000 is all city councilor Crista Patrick makes serving the city, along with her other council colleagues. Nine years ago, city councilors made $6,000.

"It's a service job, yes, but you shouldn't have to be in poverty to serve," Patrick said. "It's been really tough trying to find enough work to add in to my employment here to feed my family."

Councilor Patrick isn't seeking re-election, but she and her team are looking out for those who are and will be in the future.

Let's start with the mayor.

The salary increase wouldn't apply to Mayor Bynum since he, too, isn't seeking re-election.

Tulsa has a strong mayor form of government, meaning the mayor acts as the CEO of the city, similar to a city manager. The Tulsa mayor currently makes 105,00, but Patrick's team is proposing the next mayor make $190,000, taking consumer price index and time into account.

Not everyone's on board, like Tulsa resident Isaac Edwards.

"I want to know when the last time our average citizen's pay went up," Edwards said.

The majority of city councilors thought more than $190,000 was needed for the CEO of the city.

"In the best possible world, would I pay the mayor of our city more? Yes. I would," Patrick said, taking into account budget strains.

The city auditor currently makes $73,500, but if adjusted, his salary would be $142,500, or 70 percent of the mayor's salary.

The mayor and auditor's salaries have stayed the same for 21 years.

Edwards says he's looking at it as an everyday Tulsan.

"I guess once you're making so much, it's easy to say, yeah, that is low, or that's not enough," Edwards said. "I don't know what I would do making $190,000 a year. "

Tulsa city councilors currently make $24,000, and Patrick proposes they increase it to $47,500 to $57,000, or 25 to 30% of the mayor's salary.

The city councilor meeting on Feb. 7 will include a public comment portion for Tulsans to share their thoughts. Tulsans will have a say in the matter before any ordinance or charter amendment is proposed.

