Tulsa celebrates Juneteenth with unity, love, and reflection

TULSA, Okla. — It’s a celebration of freedom, resilience, and unity.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

One hundred sixty years after that day in Galveston, Texas, celebrations are happening across the nation and right here in Tulsa.

The people 2 News spoke to say it’s a celebration of unity and love.

"I can give you one word: love. It means so much more, the people that bring it together. It's just love,” one attendee of the Juneteenth celebration said.

As people from all over gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, the feeling of community was front and center.

"It's a great celebration with unity. Time for vibes, good intentions, good people. You know, we support each other; we support the community,” another Juneteenth attendee said.

The festivities kicked off on June 19, 2025, with a full schedule honoring the message of freedom brought to Texas all those years ago.

Gary Taylor, who has lived in Tulsa for 40 years, says he looks forward to this weekend every year.

“I'm out here today just to celebrate. It’s to remind us, really, as a Black race, how far we've come,” Taylor said.

Family and friends of all ages came together to reflect on the highs and lows of our nation's past and on the legacy of historic Greenwood.

Jamie Martin, a longtime Tulsan, wants the next generation to understand what Juneteenth and the Tulsa Race Massacre are, and why they matter.

"I want all the kids and everybody to be educated, because they don't know. We want everybody to learn,” Martin said.

Saturday's festival hosted musicians, including one performer from right here in the Sooner State.

Spectators, from families to strangers, came together as one to pause and remember what once was.

"So, I mean, it causes you to pause. It really causes you to say, ‘Thank you, Jesus, for bringing us this far,’” Taylor said.

"It's lovely, it's lovely. Because we’ve got to love each other any way we can nowadays,” Martin added.

