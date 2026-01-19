Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tulsa celebrates 47th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with the city’s 47th annual MLK Day Parade, drawing families, community organizations, and spectators into the streets of historic Greenwood.

The parade featured floats, music, and local groups, turning downtown Tulsa into a space of celebration and reflection. Attendees said the event served as a reminder of Dr. King’s message of unity and equality, one that they said still resonates.

“He wasn’t just for one race, he was for everyone, and that’s important for the world today,” said Carolin Hall, who attended the parade.

The parade route ran from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and John Hope Franklin Boulevard through Greenwood, where crowds gathered despite cold temperatures to cheer on participants and celebrate together.

“This day means a lot because it commemorates what he did for us and that’s all of us,” said Thomanasina Allen.

Many people said events like the parade help ensure Dr. King’s legacy continues to be shared with future generations.

“It’s very important to come out and show up for our heroes and all that they represent,” said Melody Allen.

From families dancing to music to children catching candy along the route, the parade brought neighbors together in a moment of shared pride and joy.

“It’s a great day, and it should be a celebration for everyone,” Hall said.

