Tulsa Animal Welfare partners with local animal society

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare and Best Friends Animal Society are partnering to ensure more dogs are rescued.

The two aim to have rescue organizations transfer or rescue medium-sized, mixed-breed dogs from March 1 to March 17.

Under the initiative, organizations meeting the criteria will receive $100 per dog and $150 per dog that requires extensive medical care.

“So we are working with Best Friends Animal Society right now and they are giving us a $10,000 limit so starting today through March 17th, any 501C3 approved rescue that pulls a dog from us that is 35 pounds and up does get $100. If they do have a medical concern or medical case, it is $150 that they get per medical animal,” said Katlyn Thompson, Animal Placement Coordinator.

Best Friends Animal Society is providing funding up to $10,000, which is first come, first served.

"We are excited to partner with Best Friends Animal Society and increase our lifesaving efforts in Tulsa," said Sherri Carrier, Manager of Tulsa Animal Welfare. "We hope this program will encourage more organizations to join us in our mission to save more animal lives."

Organizations wanting to qualify for the program must be 501(c)3 and provide a mailing address, email, phone number and EIN to Tulsa Animal Welfare.

They must also be able to pick up the animals being transferred by the end of the day on March 17.

Anyone wanting to adopt a furry friend can do so for free 7 days a week from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tulsa Animal Welfare.

Every animal is spayed or neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, preventions, and microchipped.

For moreinformation, click here.

