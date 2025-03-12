Tulsa airfares down over last year, but add-on charges can eat up savings

TULSA, Okla. — Airfares from Tulsa have decreased over the past year, according to Matt Schulz, chief financial analyst at LendingTree.

He noted that, surprisingly, airfares have fallen since the pre-pandemic period. This is welcome news for many travelers grappling with tight budgets and ongoing inflation.

KJRH

Nick Blunt, who frequently travels for work and family, expressed relief with the recent drop in fares as he prepares for upcoming trips—specifically to San Antonio in a couple of weeks.

However, Schulz cautioned that the price of the ticket is only the beginning of travel costs. Additional charges can apply for seat selection and carry-on luggage.

KJRH

Southwest Airlines announced it will begin charging most customers for checked bags starting May 28.

Scripps News Life Southwest Airlines unveils new checked bag fees and basic fare options Justin Boggs

"It’s essential to understand the extra costs associated with airfares, as they can turn an initially appealing deal into something less favorable," Schulz said. He also advised travelers to review their airline’s refund and travel credit policies before purchasing tickets.

Blunt shared that he often seeks out the best rates online. "We just looked at different websites and saw who had the best rates."

Flexibility in travel arrangements—such as departure airports, travel days, and times—can yield better deals, Schulz suggested. He added that driving to larger hub airports, like Dallas, might be a cost-saving option if fares are lower.

"If you're willing to drive a little bit to a bigger hub airport, it can really make a difference," Schulz said. "There are more flight options, more airlines, and possibly lower budget fares. Although larger airports can be a hassle, the potential savings may be worth it."

Historically, flying out of Tulsa has been expensive, but the current trends suggest a positive shift. The average ticket price out of TIA is now $224 — lower than the national average of $239 and lower than the average ticket price of $232 for Oklahoma City.

According to Tulsa International Airport data, there are 56 daily departures from Tulsa International Airport, up from 51 in 2024. It works out to about 6,300 daily outbound seat,s which is just over six percent more than the previous year.

On April 8, Southwest Airlines is adding daily, year-round, non-stop service to Nashville. Click here for other non-stop destination information.

While ticket prices are set by the airlines based on factors like demand and fuel costs, not the airport, we’re proud that Tulsa International Airport offers some of the most affordable fares in the region—lower than the U.S. average, OKC, and XNA. We’re always working to make travel as smooth and convenient as possible, from enhancing the passenger experience to supporting more flight options, so you can keep flying for less.

Kim Kuehler, Communications Manager, Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust

Schulz also warned travelers to consider potential life events that might affect their plans. "The last thing you want is to take a vacation and have some sort of big life event happen and you end up not taking that flight and you end up paying for it anyway. That can be a budget killer for a lot of people."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

