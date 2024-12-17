TU unveils new 'real world' cyber defense program

TULSA, Okla. — A new 'cyber range' designed and run by the University of Tulsa's Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute (OCII) wants to make Green Country a leader in protecting against bad actors in the software landscape.

Ransomware attacks cost an average of $4.2 million for an American business in 2021, according to the university.

Debuting in the spring semester, students can program and simulate data storage and security to see if it can repel or fight back cyber attacks.

While using the program, cyber studies students are given real-world simulations of ransomware attacks that can breach military, government, and private databases.

State Rep. Meloyde Blancett boasted the usefulness of the state legislature approving $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help make the cyber range possible.

"In this circumstance, not only is it well spent, but the investment will reap its rewards for many, many years," she said.

Tuesday's unveiling of the state-of-the-art program – a first in Oklahoma - wasn't so much an announcement, but a warning, Interim Director of OCII David Keely, Ph.D told 2 News at Tuesday's unveiling inside Zink Hall on the TU campus.

"From the small mom and pop store, to the fortune 100 company, everyone is or should be concerned about the protection of their data."



Previous coverage >>> RESTORED: Ascension records accessible again after ransomware attack

Bad days have happened in Tulsa's recent past. In May 2024 and November 2023, respectively, ransomware attacks targeted Ascension St. John and Hillcrest hospitals, taking down digital records and diverting emergency room patients.

In May 2021, a cyber attacks took down City of Tulsa employee servers.



"I think it's all about the preparation, right? And then the workforce to make sure that we can mitigate those challenges in the future," Mayor Monroe Nichols told 2 News. "And all that happening right here at TU is a great thing for Tulsa, a great thing for the university. But like I said, the impact should be felt all around the world.”

The issue of cyber attacks strike a cord with Mayor Nichols, who sees programs like the cyber range as a future asset for Tulsa's economy as well.

"The need is already there," Nichols said. "We're gonna start to fill that need. TU is gonna be critical in doing that."

The department at TU says it will continue to tour mobile labs for high schoolers and middle schoolers throughout the state as well.

