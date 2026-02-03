Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

Actions

TU announces new canine ambassador, Goldie

Goldie
University of Tulsa
Goldie
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa has a new canine ambassador on campus.

Goldie

Goldie was introduced to students this week. She is the third golden retriever to carry the name Goldie. The canine ambassador program was launched in 2013 to connect with students and provide a fun way to relieve school-related stress throughout the school year.

Goldie will work with dog trainers this summer ahead of the 2026-2027 academic year.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US