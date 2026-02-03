TU announces new canine ambassador, Goldie

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa has a new canine ambassador on campus.

University of Tulsa

Goldie was introduced to students this week. She is the third golden retriever to carry the name Goldie. The canine ambassador program was launched in 2013 to connect with students and provide a fun way to relieve school-related stress throughout the school year.

Goldie will work with dog trainers this summer ahead of the 2026-2027 academic year.

