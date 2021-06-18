University of Tulsa canine ambassador Goldie passes away

TULSA, Okla. — Goldie, the beloved University of Tulsa ambassador, died at age 8.

The Golden Retriever became part of the TU family in 2013 and quickly became loved by all. She attended football games, greeted students and families and even offered stress relief for students during finals weeks over the years.

Goldie died after a battle with cancer.

"TU thanks everyone who helped care for Goldie and support the canine ambassador program. She touched hundreds of lives and always brought a smile to our faces. While the university is evaluating whether to continue the program and what it might look like in the future, our hearts go out to Goldie’s family as well as all those who loved her and drew inspiration from her feisty spirit."

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --