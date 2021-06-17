Canoo selects Oklahoma for electric vehicle manufacturing facility

PRYOR, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce secured a historic electric vehicle manufacturing investment today.

Canoo announced a commitment to create more than 2,000 jobs and build its first mega microfactory on a 400-acre site at the MidAmerica Industrial Park located near Tulsa, Okla.

“Oklahoma has always been a pioneer in the energy industry, and this partnership with Canoo shows that our state is an innovation leader in electric vehicle technology,” Gov. Stitt said. “We are thrilled to partner with Canoo and Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila to provide high-paying jobs for Oklahomans and position America as the global leader for vehicle manufacturing for decades to come.”

Aquila praised the governor for his focus on innovation to diversify the state’s economy and Oklahoma’s business-friendly policies.

“We ran a multi-state competition and invested millions of dollars to find the right manufacturing facility. Oklahoma was a head and shoulders above the other contenders because of its leadership, energy forward initiatives, strategic location, and the hardworking ethic of its people. We would like to congratulate Governor Stitt and his team who competed to have Canoo in their state – and we pledge our commitment to bring more clean energy to the great State. Our investment in this manufacturing and technology center means we will deliver vehicles faster at scale – and fulfill our mission to bring affordable, purpose-built EVs to Everyone. We’re proud to be American-made and to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Oklahoma.” Canoo Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila

Canoo’s mega microfactory is targeted to open in 2023 and will include a full commercialization facility with a paint and body shop, and a general assembly plant. The campus will also include a low-volume industrialization facility.

MidAmerica Industrial Park is a 9,000-acre industrial complex in Pryor, Okla.

Canoo is scheduled to bring its first vehicle to market in late 2022 by partnering with VDL Nedcar while the Oklahoma facility is built.

