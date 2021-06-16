Union Public Schools seeks new mascot

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools is seeking a new mascot and they are asking students, parents, teachers, alumni, and the general public to send in their best ideas.

An online form process opens today and will be available through Friday, July 16, 2021 at 5 p.m. local time. Applicants are required to explain why their mascot has qualities that are a perfect fit for Union. They may also submit an image for the proposed mascot.

“Union supporters recently shared their thoughts on the characteristics and attributes that are critical in a new mascot,” said Chris Payne, Chief Communications Officer for the district.

Among some of the most highly rated mascot attributes were the following:

Strength of character, standing up for Union’s beliefs

A mascot that represents the entire district (and not just athletics)

Resiliency and grit

Strong, courageous, and empowering for all students, faculty, and the community.

“Another thing we heard consistently was that Union supporters want to retain our signature red and black color scheme, which is the plan,” said Payne. “We want to use this feedback – along with the district’s core values – to inspire Union supporters to come up with the best new mascot for our district. We want a new mascot that will represent Union well for the next 100 years.”

On November 9, 2020, the Union Board of Education voted unanimously to discontinue the use of the Union Redskins mascot that had been in place for over 75 years

