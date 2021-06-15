Watch
I-244 closed near Southwest Boulevard after man climbs sign

Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 12:00:31-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is working to bring down a man who is on top of a sign over I-244.

Currently, I-244 is closed in all directions near 51st and Southwest Boulevard. Officials ask people to avoid the area, if possible.

An average of 45,000 people dies by suicide in the U.S. every year. If you or someone you know is in need of help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

